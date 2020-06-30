Police searching for hit-and-run driver who left pedestrian with critical injuries in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries in Lynn late Monday night.

Troopers responding to the area of the 330 block of the Lynnway on the southbound side just before 11:30 p.m. found a male pedestrian suffering from critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle, according to state police.

The victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

State police say they are working to develop a full description of the suspect vehicle, which may be dark in color.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)