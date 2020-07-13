MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Amory Street and Coolidge Avenue around 9:30 p.m. found a 26-year-old man had been run over by a pickup truck, according to Manchester police.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. His current condition has not been released.

Witnesses recalled hearing a loud bang and then someone in the pickup truck yelling.

They were unable to get a license plate number as it drove away from the scene but described it as a silver or white Toyota pickup that was driven by a woman, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

