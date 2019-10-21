Police searching for hit-and-run driver who left person seriously injured in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who authorities say struck and seriously injured a person in the South End early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Washington Street around 1:30 a.m. found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.

They were transported to a local hospital.

The vehicle is believed to have fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)