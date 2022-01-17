FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a 22-year-old woman injured in Fitchburg Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a pedestrian crash near 1118 Water St. transported the woman to a hospital for treatment, according to a police spokesperson. Her condition was not made public.

The crash remains under investigation.

No further details were released.

