Police searching for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured Ipswich woman

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who left an Ipswich woman with serious injuries Monday night.

Officers responding to report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Brownville Avenue about 9:30 p.m. found a 51-year-old woman suffering from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Ipswich Police Department.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Beverly Hospital. She is said to be in stable condition.

The driver who struck the woman fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Anyone in the Pleasant Street neighborhood who has a security camera or who saw or heard anything about the incident is asked to contact the Ipswich Police Department at 978-356-4343.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)