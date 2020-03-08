Police searching for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured pedestrian in Arlington

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in Arlington on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Magnolia Street around 10:15 p.m. found a pedestrian, identified as a 48-year-old Baldwinville man, laying in the roadway in need of medical attention, according to police.

He was taken to an area hospital with serious, life-threatening injures but is now in stable condition.

Police are searching for a blue Honda Civic in connection with the crash.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Arlington Police at 781-643-1212.

