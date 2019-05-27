Police searching for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured Wrocetser man

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police are working to tracking down a hit-and-run driver who left a man with serious injuries Sunday night.

Officers responding to report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Orient and Plantation Streets around 10:20 p.m found a 53-year-old man suffering from serious injuries, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with multiple broken bones. He is expected to survive.

The driver who hit the man was said to have been traveling at a high speed when the collision occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Worcester Police Crash Reconstruction Unit at 508-799-8674.

