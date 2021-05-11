Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck 11-year-old in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a driver who allegedly struck an 11-year-old boy and took off Tuesday.

Emergency crews called to the scene near the rotary on Pleasant Street at 6 p.m. for reports of a crash found the child had been hit by a car.

The child was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Investigators say they are looking for what appears to be a black four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

No additional information was immediately available.

