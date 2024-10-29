NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they search for a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured two pedestrians in Needham on Monday night.

Officers responding to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Hunnewell and West streets around 7:12 p.m. learned from witnesses a dark-colored Honda SUV had fled the scene, according to Needham police.

Both victims were taken to Beth Israel Medical Center in Boston.

Anyone with information is asked to call Needham police at 781-455-7570.

