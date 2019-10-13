Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck 4 children in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Stoneham where four children were struck by a car that fled the scene, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a hit and run at Elm Street and MacArthur Road at 6:38 p.m. found four children had been struck while they were standing with their bicycles in front of a home at the intersection, police said.

Initial investigation revealed that a dark-colored Subaru Legacy travelling westbound on Elm Street struck the children before striking a parked car in the home’s driveway, police said. Witnesses told police the Legacy then backed out of the driveway and fled the scene while one of the bicycles was lodged underneath the car.

All four juveniles, who were either 12 or 13 years old, were treated at the scene and two were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or driver is asked to call the department at 781-438-1215.

