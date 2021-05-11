Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck a child in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a driver who allegedly struck a child and took off Tuesday.
Emergency crews called to the scene on Pleasant Street at 6 p.m. for reports of a crash found the child had been hit by a car.
The child was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)