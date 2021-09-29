BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a boy injured in Dorchester on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to Columbia Road and Intervale Street just before 7:30 a.m. found a child suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car, according to Boston police.

The driver reportedly took off from the scene.

The boy was transported to an area hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

