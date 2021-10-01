BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a child injured in Hyde Park on Friday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Williams Avenue around 8:15 a.m. found a child suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car, according to Boston police.

The driver reportedly took off from the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This comes after 11-year-old Francis Nedwell was injured in a hit-and-run in Dorchester on Wednesday.

He is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at Boston Children’s Hospital for several injuries including broken ribs and pelvis and damage to his liver and lungs.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)