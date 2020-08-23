Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck, injured pedestrian in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck and injured a pedestrian in Dorchester on Sunday night.

Officers responding to reports of a crash at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Allstate Road around 8:45 p.m. found a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle that had fled the seen, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

