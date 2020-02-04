Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck, injured scooter driver in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are turning to the public for help in identifying a hit-and-run driver who they say struck and injured a 24-year-old scooter driver on Monday.

Officers responding to the intersection of Rodman Street and Plymouth Avenue around 9:30 p.m. found the 24-year-old suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and the truck who allegedly hit him nowhere in sight, according to a release issued by the department.

A preliminary investigation suggests that a Dark Blue Ford F-series 250/350 Super Duty was stopped in a right turn only lane at the intersection and the scooter was in the center lane.

When the light turned green, the truck allegedly accelerated straight ahead, sideswiped the man on the scooter and caused him to crash.

The man driving the truck then got out of the vehicle and checked over the collision before getting back inside and fleeing north on Hartwell Street, according to police.

The scooter operator was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

The suspect truck is said to have light blue lettering on the side, Rhode Island plates and a utility-style light bar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 508-676-8511 or anonymously at 508-672-8477(TIPS)

