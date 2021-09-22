KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist on a highway in New Hampshire and left them to die on Tuesday.

Troopers responding to a report of a missing bicyclist in the area of Route 125 south near New Boston Road in Kingston around 8:30 p.m. found a bicycle and rider down on the ground near an embankment off the shoulder of the highway, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The bicyclist, who police identified as 59-year-old Donna Briggs, of Derry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a dark-colored vehicle fleeing the area after hitting Briggs around 11:40 a.m., according to police.

Based on evidence recovered at the scene, police say they believe Briggs was struck from behind.

Anyone with information is urged to contact New Hampshire State Police at 603-545-4396.

An investigation remains ongoing.

