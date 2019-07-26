Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck, killed pedestrian in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Charlestown overnight.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash near the Everett line about 11:22 p.m. found a victim who had been struck by a vehicle, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver that struck them did not remain at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Person hit on the Charlestown-Everett line is a confirmed fatal hit and run @7News — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) July 26, 2019

