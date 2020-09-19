Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck motorcyclist in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a driver who struck a motorcyclist in Boston overnight and fled the scene, officials said. They’re also looking for the motorcyclist’s backpack, which was containing a gun.

Officers responding to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard on Friday night found the mangled motorcycle, police said.

A passerby helped the motorcyclist after the incident. Officers say a backpack was reportedly stolen from the scene and a gun was inside of it.

The motorcyclist’s injuries were unknown.

