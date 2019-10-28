Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Woburn are turning to the public for help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a pedestrian on Friday night.

The Woburn Police Department announced Monday that they are searching for a white sedan that is believed to be a BMW.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle fleeing up Fowle Street in the direction of Garfield Avenue, police said.

The vehicle has a moon roof, black rims, and tinted windows.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Woburn police at 781-933-1212.

