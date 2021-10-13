BELMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrians in a crosswalk in Belmont, New Hampshire on Tuesday evening.

Officers responding to the area of Monument Square and Main Street around 6:30 p.m. found that a vehicle had hit pedestrians before fleeing the scene, according to Belmont police.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call Belmont police at 603-267-8351.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)