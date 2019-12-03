BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run driver who they say struck and serioulsy injured a 60-year-old woman as she was walking in a crosswalk in South Boston on Monday morning.

Troopers responding to Day Boulevard in the area of K Street around 7:15 a.m. learned that a car traveling toward L Street hit the woman and drove away, leaving her seriously injured on the ground, state police said.

EMS transported her to a Boston hospital, where he current condition has not been released.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the car turned left onto L Street and then took an immediate right onto Columbia Road.

The vehicle is described as being a mid- to late-2000s Lincoln Town Car, possibly silver or light beige in color, with tint on its rear passenger windows and its rear windshield.

State police say the car sustained damage to its front driver’s side. The side view mirror reportedly broke off and was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 617-740-7710.

