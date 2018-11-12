Police searching for homeless man allegedly seen walking with rifle in NH Walmart parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Rochester, New Hampshire are searching for an “armed and wanted” man who they say was last seen wandering in a Walmart parking lot with a rifle Sunday evening.

Walmart, located at 116 Farmington Road, along with surrounding businesses were evacuated just before 5 p.m. after an armed man was allegedly seen in the rear parking lot before disappearing in the woods.

“When officers arrived up there, he fled into the woods,” Capt. John Thomas said. “We are familiar with who he is from prior dealings with him.”

The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Christopher Thomas, is known to police and has three warrants out for criminal threatening and four warrants for theft, authorities said.

Rochester police officers, Seacoast CERT SWAT team and Stafford County SWAT team searched the Route 11 area through the night for Christopher Thomas, who is described as a white, homeless male with a beard, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

“We think we have him contained but there’s always that chance that he’s not contained,” Capt. John Thomas said. “He has a history of stealing from Walmart, so if he went in there with a high-powered rifle, that’s concerning. That’s why we wanted to evacuate.”

No shots were fired and no injuries have been reported, according to police.

The public is asked to avoid the area and call police with any information on Christopher Thomas’ whereabouts.

