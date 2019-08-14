Police searching for homeless woman accused of mowing down 2 people trying to take back car they lent her

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are searching for a homeless woman accused of driving a car into a mother and daughter who were trying to retrieve the vehicle they lent her, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported assault and battery in progress in the area of 800 Plymouth Ave. around 5 p.m. Tuesday found that a 65-year-old woman and her 37-year-old daughter had been struck by a driver who had fled the scene, Fall River police said.

An investigation determined that the woman and her daughter were driving on Plymouth Avenue when they spotted the gray 2008 Mazda 3 they allowed Nicole Nunes, 33, borrow for a day a week earlier pulling into a residential driveway.

When they approached her, police say Nunes got in the car, backed out of the driveway, and accelerated toward them, knocking the mother and her daughter to the ground.

The mother was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Nunes is now wanted on charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon on a person 60 years old or older, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with personal injury.

Nunes may still be in possession of the vehicle, which has the license plate 15Y420.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fall River police at 508-676-8511 or call the TIPS line 508-672-8477.

