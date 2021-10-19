BOLTON, Vt. (WHDH) — Police are looking to speak with the husband of a New Hampshire woman who vanished after the couple had an argument during a visit to Vermont over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday.

Emily Ferlazzo, 22, of Northfield, was reported missing by family on Monday night, according to Vermont State Police.

Emily had been staying at an Airbnb in Bolton with her husband, 41-year-old Joseph Ferlazzo, family members told the law enforcement agency.

Troopers say Emily got out of the camper that she was traveling in with her husband following an argument on Saturday around 1 p.m. and started walking along Route 2 near the Bolton Valley Resort Access Road.

Joseph told Emily’s family that he had went to a nearby store and when he returned to pick her up a short time later, he could not find her, according to state police.

“The disappearance is considered suspicious and there are concerns for Mrs. Ferlazzo’s welfare,” state police said in an update.

The couple’s dog, a medium-sized mix breed named Remington, is also missing.

Vermont State Police

Emily is described as 5 feet tall, about 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing white sneakers, ripped blue jeans, and a black shirt with long sleeves.

Crews have been searching for Emily in the area of Bolton, Enosburg, and St. Albans in an effort to locate her.

Troopers are now working to track down Joseph for questioning.

“Members of the state police would like to speak to Mr. Ferlazzo, as he may have information that could be helpful to the investigation, but have been unable to locate him,” law enforcement officials said.

He was reported to have last been seen by a friend on Monday night in St. Albans, near the location where the couple’s camper was found on a property belonging to another friend, according to state police.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on Emily or Joseph’s whereabouts is urged to contact Vermont State Police detectives at the Williston or St. Albans barracks.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)