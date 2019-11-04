Police searching for Hyde Park shooting suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting another person in Hyde Park Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting near Wood Avenue found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

The extent of his injuries has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

