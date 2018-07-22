Police searching for hypodermic needle robbery suspect in New Hampshire

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Salem, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help identifying a man they say robbed a convenience store with a hypodermic needle last month.

Investigators say the suspect threatened an employee of a convenience store on Maint Street with a hypodermic needle that was filled with a red fluid about 8:30 p.m. on June 20.

The suspect fled the scene with $300 and four cartons of cigarettes.

“It seems to be more common,” Salem police Lieutenant Shane Smith said. “You can go to Walmart and pick up a hypodermic needle at this point.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salem New Hampshire police department 603-893-1911.

