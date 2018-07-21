Police searching for hypodermic needle robbery suspect in Salem NH

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a man they say robbed a convenience store with a hypodermic needle.

Investigators say the suspect threatened an employee with a hypodermic needle that was filled with a red fluid.

The suspect fled the scene with $300 and four cartons of cigarets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salem New Hampshire police department.

