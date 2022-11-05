CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge are looking for a man they said committed an armed robbery at a store Saturday.

According to officials, the man showed a knife and demanded money. He then took money out of the register before leaving the store.

Poliuce ask anyone with information on the identity of the man or the incident to contact Cambridge Police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)