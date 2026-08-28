KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Kingston Police are searching for a woman who runs an in-home daycare and is accused of assault and battery on young children.

Karen Rezendes, 51, of Kingston, according to police, has run an in-home daycare center for several years known as “Oh Nana’s Daycare,” and in recent years has been physically abusing several children.

Police say Rezendes allegedly violently shoved children to the ground, struck them with kitchen accessories, slammed a child into a counter, locked a child in an attic, and more.

Detectives issued an arrest warrant for Rezendes, but say she was not home when a search warrant was issued.

Anyone with information on Rezendes’ whereabouts is encouraged to call 781-585-0523, extension 6649.

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