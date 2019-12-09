Police searching for knife-wielding man who fled Cumberland Farms after stuffing 8 sandwiches into jacket

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for a knife-wielding man who fled a Cumberland Farms in Manchester on Friday after stuffing eight sandwiches into his jacket, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at 275 Hanover St. around 3 p.m. spoke with an employee who said he was threatened with a knife after he confronted the alleged thief, according to the Manchester Police Department.

“When the man headed for the door, the employee stood in front of him and asked if he was going to pay for the sandwiches. The man acted as though he didn’t know what he was talking about,” the department wrote in a news release. “An argument ensued and the suspect ultimately pulled out a knife, flipped it open, and held it at waist level.”

The employee told police the suspect then made threats that made him fear for his safety, officials said.

The suspect was last seen riding a bicycle south on Beech Street.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

