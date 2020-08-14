Police searching for larceny suspect in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a larceny suspect, officials said.

The suspect is described as a short and thin make with numerous tattoos on his arms and legs, according to a tweet by the Lynn Police Department.

He is believed to be Hispanic, police said.

Police did not say what was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lynn Police at 781-595-2000 or leave an anonymous tip by texting 781-477-4444.

LPD is looking to ID a larceny suspect who is believed to be a Hispanic male. He is described as short & thin with numerous tattoos on his arms and legs. Anyone with info can call LPD @ 781-595-2000. Anonymous info can be submitted via text-a-tip or the tip line at 781-477-4444. pic.twitter.com/1yYGvdKrgg — Lynn Police Dept (@LynnPoliceDept) August 14, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)