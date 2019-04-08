Police searching for Lynn woman missing since March

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Salem are turning to the public for help in tracking down a 33-year-old woman who has been missing since March.

Danielle Nichols, 33, of Lynn, was last seen on March 28, according to the Salem Police Department.

Police say Nichols could be somewhere in Salem.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Lynn Police 781-595-2000.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)