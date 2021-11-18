MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a woman in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported assault in the area of S. Mammoth Road spoke with a woman who told police a man in a pickup truck had approached her, asked if she needed a ride, and grabbed her arm.

The victim said the man also tried to grab her child who was in a stroller. She then kicked the suspect, who fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in the 40s with a thin build, brown eyes, short buzz cut and a mustache. He was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt with a white tank top underneath, and brown sneakers with laces.

His truck is described as an older Nissan, possibly white, with rust on the passenger side door, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

