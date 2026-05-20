CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a man accused of attacking someone inside a Harvard University residence hall, then trying to sneak into a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) residence hall a short time later.

Harvard University police said a man entered Lowell House dormitory at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night by following another person into the building. They said the man approached the victim from behind, covered their mouth, and tried to force the victim into their dorm room. Police said the victim’s screams got their neighbors’ attention, and the intruder ran off.

About 15 minutes later, MIT police believe the same man followed a resident into a dorm building on Pacific Street. They said a surveillance photo matches the description of the attacker at Harvard.

Cameras at MIT captured the suspect follow a female resident into the building from a side entrance. The woman called police, who, after a thorough search of the building, said cameras showed him leaving just before 6 p.m.

A Harvard student said she’s staying vigilant in the wake of the attack.

“One of my friends was saying that they were in Lowell house and saw police come out. I’m just scared, from all of it,” said a Harvard student. “I’m just keeping aware of my surroundings, looking around more.”

Harvard University and MIT police are investigating.

It is not yet clear if the suspect has a connection to either school.

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