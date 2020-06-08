MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man accused of cutting another man with a machete outside of a store in Manchester, New Hampshire last Thursday.

Santana Roman, 37, is wanted for first-degree assault and criminal threatening after police say he cut a victim just below his eye with a machete outside of the Cumberland Farms on Hanover Street.

Another man accompanied Roman but the victim only knew both suspects by their street names, according to police. They both drove away from the scene.

Roman was arrested alongside another man back in April after police say they kidnapped a number of women in Manchester.

Anyone with information on Roman’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

