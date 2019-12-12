Police searching for man accused of exposing himself to 2 high school girls

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Natick are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to two high school girls Wednesday afternoon.

The girls told police that they spotted a light-colored sedan near the intersection of Eastleigh Lane and Windsor Avenue and the driver, a white man in his 30s, was completely nude save for a towel in his lap, according to a release issued by police.

As he approached, he allegedly asked the girls where he could find the library while removing the towel from his lap.

Police say his license plate may contain the following: “721JI.”

Anyone with information is acted to contact the police at 508-647-9500.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)