Police searching for man accused of exposing himself to jogger in Cohasset

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cohasset are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to a jogger Friday.

The woman told police she was jogging on Whitney Spur Trail, near the Cohasset MBTA station, around noontime when a black man, believed to be in his late 30s, approached her and exposed himself, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

On her way back, the man allegedly exposed himself to her a second time.

The man was said to be wearing a black sweatshirt, pajama pants and carrying two suitcases.

Officers said they received a call around 9 a.m. about a person matching the same description acting suspiciously in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

