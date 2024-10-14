QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to a woman on the MBTA Red Line earlier this month, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

On Oct. 2, the man allegedly sat across from an 18-year-old woman and “committed a lewd act” onboard the train between Quincy Center and Wollaston, police said in a statement.

The incident took place at around 11:30 p.m., according to authorities.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured is asked to contact MBTA Transit Police’s criminal investigation unit at 617-222-1050.

