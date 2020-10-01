Police searching for man accused of hitting pedestrian near Boston Public Garden with stolen pick-up truck

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after the driver of a stolen pick up truck slammed into a gate near the Boston Public Garden and took off Thursday evening.

Police closed off the intersection of Charles Street and Boylston Street around 4:30 p.m. where the black truck with heavy front end damage could be seen stopped on the sidewalk.

Witnesses Donny Saarela said the woman was struck by flying debris after that truck slammed into an iron fence.

“First thing I heard was the screeching of the wheel, which made me look, he said. “I was watching, and all of a sudden he just hit everything and everything went flying, and all the smoke in the air.”

Saarela said he called 911 and the woman was pinned underneath the debris.

“I think she was just standing there waiting for the cross signal when the truck hit everything. It just scared everybody,” he said.

Boston police said she is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Several other witnesses said they saw the driver of the truck flee the scene on foot and police are still searching for that man.

Officers have not released a description.

At the scene of what appears to be a pedestrian hit-and-run at the Boston Common. Witnesses tell me a woman was hit by debris when this truck sped into an iron fence. They say a man in the car took off on foot. We're working to get more info, stay tuned. @7News pic.twitter.com/l1EM2me3pM — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) October 1, 2020

It is unclear what may have caused the crash or where the truck came from.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)