Police searching for man accused of leaving severed rabbit heads on NH woman’s car

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help as they search for a man accused of leaving severed rabbit heads on a woman’s car in December.

Estevan Hincapie, 24, is wanted on charges of criminal threatening and cruelty to animals after officers responding to a reported Dec. 29 domestic incident on Hayward Street spoke with a woman who said he had been threatening her with text messages and told her he left her a surprise outside, according to police.

That’s when she said she found two severed rabbit heads on her car.

Anyone with information about Hincapie’s whereabouts is urged to call Manchester police at 603-668-871.

