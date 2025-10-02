BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man they say was involved in a peeping incident at a home in Brookline on September 23.

Ring camera video from outside the home on Gerry Road showed the suspect looking into a residential window and touching himself just before 8 p.m. He then fled towards Paine Court, where a motion detector light activated.

Residents said the incident has them feeling on edge.

“Make sure that the door is closed and also im really going to be careful to go outside at night time,” said one woman who lives in the area.

The suspect is described as an Asian male in his 20s or 30s with dark hair wearing a jacket, a graphic t-shirt, and sweatpants.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the case is asked to call Detectives at 617-730-2710 or email Detective Ryan McCarthy at rmccarthy@brooklinema.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)