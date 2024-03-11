BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help identifying a person who they say pepper sprayed multiple passengers on a Green Line train on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 2:25 p.m. at the MBTA’s Lechmere Station, according to transit police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBTA’s Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

