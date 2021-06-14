FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of robbing a gas station clerk at knifepoint back in April.

Officers were called to the Shell Gas station on Plymouth Avenue the night of April 25 for reports of an armed robbery.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows the suspect walking into the store clad in head to toe black with his hood drawn and mask on.

Police say he physically assaulted the clerk before brandishing a knife and demanding cash.

There was no word on the clerk’s condition.

Anyone with information is urged to call authorities at 508-324-2796 ext 260.

