QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect accused of robbing a Quincy convenience store at gunpoint late Monday night.

A 25-year-old gun-wielding man who stands about 5-feet, 8-inches tall robbed the 7-Eleven on Franklin Street around 10:15 p.m., according to Quincy police.

He was seen wearing camouflage pants and a black hoodie.

The suspect allegedly fled southbound toward Dunkin’.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Eddy at 617-745-5771 or meddy@quincyma.gov.

