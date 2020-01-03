MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint outside of a hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday evening.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery at Catholic Medical Center just after 6 p.m. met with an employee who said she had just left work and was crossing the sky bridge into the employee parking lot when a vehicle pulled up behind her and a man armed with a gun jumped out and grabbed her purse, Manchester police said.

He allegedly got back into the vehicle and drove off.

The suspect is described as a white man with a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, pants and a winter hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

