WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Officials are searching for a man accused of stabbing a cab driver in the neck in Worcester.

Officers responded to Edward Street for a possible stabbing Monday around 3:10 p.m., where they found a 54-year-old man bleeding from the right side of his neck.

Witnesses said an unknown man had been struggling with the victim, a cab driver, and a knife had been involved, police said.

The suspect had been a passenger in the cab before he exited the cab and allegedly tried to remove the driver from the front seat.

Officers said the victim had been stabbed in the neck during the struggle.

The suspect is described as a thin, 5-feet-10-inch man with a dark complexion, wearing a black jacket and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

He fled on foot toward the Eastern Avenue area, police said.

The victim is expected to be OK.

