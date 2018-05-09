Police searching for man accused of stabbing Chelsea waitress

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a man accused of stabbing a waitress outside a Chelsea restaurant when she confronted him over not paying his bill, police said.

Officials identified a suspect Tuesday night, pictured below, and have asked for the public’s help in “clarifying the suspect’s true identity.”

The suspect in the photo has been positively identified by the CPD as the S in the stabbing that occurred on Blossom St last night at 11pm. The CPD is requesting the public’s assistance is clarifying the suspect’s true identity. – Charge: Armed Assault with Intent to Murder. pic.twitter.com/Y0rWzH3LpR — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) May 9, 2018

Officers responding to a report of a woman stabbed at La Pupusas Del Chino Restaurant about 11 p.m. Tuesday found the victim suffering from stab wounds to her neck and right hand, a Chelsea police official said.

“She was with a towel on her neck and I could see some blood on it,” the restaurant’s manager told 7News.

The woman told police she chased a customer who didn’t pay his bill out to his car, where he retrieved a knife and sliced her before driving away down Blossom Street.

The restaurant does have cameras on the outside, but employees told 7News the cameras weren’t working at the time of the incident.

Police reviewed additional surveillance video in the area, which shows the suspect driving away from the scene. Detectives are now looking for the car, possibly a red sedan, with a Colorado license plate number GAQ-633.

The victim was taken to Mass. General Hospital in Boston, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“She does not deserve that, no one deserves that, hard worker like her,” the restaurant’s manager said.

The woman has since been released from the hospital and is said to be recovering.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing the woman screaming, while one woman recalled hearing the waitress calling out for help.

Residents in the area said they are on edge after the horrifying incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call police.

