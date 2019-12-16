Police searching for man accused of stalking, threatening assault in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of stalking and threatening to stab a woman in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Matthew Erwin, 35, of Manchester, New Hampshire after he allegedly violated bail conditions Sunday, officials said. Erwin allegedly threatened to stab a woman on Dec. 5 and had been ordered to stay away from, but went to her home on Sunday, police said.

Erwin is wanted on charges of stalking and violating bail conditions. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

