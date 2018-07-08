TYNSGBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Tyngsborough police have asked for the public’s help with identifying a man suspected of stealing a trampoline.

Police say the man disassembled the trampoline in the yard, a woman put it in a gray pickup truck towing a landscaping trailer, and then the pair drove off.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity should contact police at 978-649-7507, ext. 164.

