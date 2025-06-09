BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are trying to identify a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse at the Park Street MBTA station last month.

At around 6:30 p.m. on May 28, a woman reported that her purse — containing cash, credit cards, and personal papers — was stolen near the Green Line platform, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured is asked to contact police at 617-222-1015.

